PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.71.

Shares of PYPL opened at $77.68 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $120.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

