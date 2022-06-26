PayPie Hits Market Cap of $703,532.82 (PPP)

PayPie (PPP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. PayPie has a market capitalization of $703,532.82 and approximately $90.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPie has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One PayPie coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (PPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars.

