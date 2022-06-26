PDS Planning Inc Acquires Shares of 67,237 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

JMST stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

