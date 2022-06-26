PDS Planning Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,177,000 after buying an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after purchasing an additional 469,503 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average is $78.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.