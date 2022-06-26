PDS Planning Inc Has $625,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 768,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 65,955 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.8% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $36.60 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

