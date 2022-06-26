PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 277.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,889 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

