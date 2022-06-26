PDS Planning Inc Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.87.

ETN opened at $131.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

