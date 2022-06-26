PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $134.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $128.19 and a 52-week high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

