Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,550.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $189,783 over the last 90 days. 4.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.