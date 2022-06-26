Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $140.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $132.18 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

