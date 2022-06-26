Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $50,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $49.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

