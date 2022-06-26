Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 435.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

