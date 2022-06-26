Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Insider Purchases C$42,600.00 in Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) insider Glen William Gray bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,570,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,464,941.35.

PRQ traded down C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$2.05. The company had a trading volume of 204,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$3.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1.25.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$32.94 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.010083 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Petrus Resources from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

