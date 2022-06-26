Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.