Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE FENG opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

