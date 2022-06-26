Phoenixcoin (PXC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,363.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 35.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $749,365.17 and $3,363.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,625.13 or 0.99941210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00039223 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00244052 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00250067 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00083907 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00123383 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000244 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,580,337 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

