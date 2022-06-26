Phore (PHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $62.00

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Phore has a market cap of $157,414.28 and approximately $62.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,229,262 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

