Piper Sandler Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $150.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 235,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,030,000 after buying an additional 53,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.