Piscataqua Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 818.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises approximately 1.6% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

Shares of CI opened at $265.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.58. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $273.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

