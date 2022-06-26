Piscataqua Savings Bank Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $3,545,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,626,247.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 382,029 shares of company stock valued at $54,197,245. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.05. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

