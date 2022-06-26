Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $1.48 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

