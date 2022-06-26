Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $53,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Cowen started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $310.87 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $295.59 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.59. The stock has a market cap of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

