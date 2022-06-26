Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases 840 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cummins by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 195,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 69,394 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $195.02 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.95 and its 200 day moving average is $209.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

