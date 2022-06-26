Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 170 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,305,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $230.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $219.31 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.82.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

