Piscataqua Savings Bank Trims Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 480.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 428,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,064,000 after acquiring an additional 44,359 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.58.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.