Planning Center Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Planning Center Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.1% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,306,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,590,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,428,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

