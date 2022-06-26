PlayGame Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $292,791.89 and $3,780.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

