PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, July 4th

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 4th. The 21-20 split was announced on Monday, July 4th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of PointsBet stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. PointsBet has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PointsBet in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

