PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives $27.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWSC. Macquarie increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

PWSC opened at $12.84 on Friday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

