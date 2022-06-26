ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Stake Lifted by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC owned about 0.36% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:PAWZ opened at $54.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.31. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $84.24.

