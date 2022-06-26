PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.58.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE:PHM opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 70,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.