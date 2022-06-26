Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$68.36.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$49.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$45.76 and a 52 week high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In related news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total value of C$681,684.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,197,762.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

