Qbao (QBT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $93.00

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $162,644.43 and $93.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

