Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Quotient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of QTNT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,936,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.72.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quotient stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.15% of Quotient worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
