Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Reaches $0.0000

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $301,242.68 and $387.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,141.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.58 or 0.05763889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00027842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00273310 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00081474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00596178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.75 or 0.00542775 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.