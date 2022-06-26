Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.
Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,028,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,663. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
