Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,028,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,663. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

