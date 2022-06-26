Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.82 Million

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $13,754.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00005979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00295533 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002749 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.01882769 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.08 or 0.00307600 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Receive Access Ecosystem is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard . The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

