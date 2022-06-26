Red Tortoise LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Red Tortoise LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the quarter. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,821,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,586 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,699 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,088,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,510,000 after purchasing an additional 562,647 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,953,000 after purchasing an additional 460,594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $67.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47.

