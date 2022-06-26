Red Tortoise LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 115.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.4% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.