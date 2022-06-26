Redburn Partners Lowers Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) to Sell

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.18.

CS stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

