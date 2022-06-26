Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

