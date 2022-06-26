Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Compass Point

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.95.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

REG opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.83% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,169,000 after buying an additional 317,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,670,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,505,000 after acquiring an additional 647,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,112,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after acquiring an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.