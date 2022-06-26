Regis Management CO LLC Has $768,000 Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Regis Management CO LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 226,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGF opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.47. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

