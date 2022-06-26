Regis Management CO LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,982 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,416,000 after buying an additional 915,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after buying an additional 407,988 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,766,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,060,000 after buying an additional 358,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 576,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 299,701 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $21.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $26.54.

