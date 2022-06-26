Ren (REN) Trading 30.6% Higher Over Last Week

Ren (REN) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Ren has a market cap of $134.21 million and $58.05 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

