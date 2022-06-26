Resolute Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Resolute Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $60.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.