Resolute Financial LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Resolute Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

