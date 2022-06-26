Resolute Financial LLC Purchases 9,691 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Resolute Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Resolute Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 376,437 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,281,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,454,000 after acquiring an additional 298,417 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.5% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 409,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,215,000 after acquiring an additional 249,616 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.03 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.51.

