Resolute Financial LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Resolute Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.69. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

