Resolute Financial LLC Sells 921 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Resolute Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,965,000 after purchasing an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.62 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.98.

